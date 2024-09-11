The ABC News 2024 Presidential Debates drew plenty of strong reactions from the sporting and celebrity world. Most everyone seems to be backing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump and are now showing that support more publically than ever. Caitlin Clark made sure to click that like button on Taylor Swift's post-debate posts addressing the head-to-head political warfare watched by millions.

Utah Jazz forward Jordan Clarkson caused a small stir just by asking a question. Word of the red heart on Swift's post being activated by Caitlin Clark started circulating on social media far more, well, swiftly.

Another WNBA star, Chicago Sky forward Brianna Stewart to X (formerly Twitter) to mock one of Trump's replies about pets and immigration.

This more open political engagement comes on the heels of star players and the union issuing a statement on the WNBA's Cathy Engelbert's comments during a recent interview. Chelsea Grey, Alysha Clark, Stewart, Kelsey Plum, and Turner respond to Engelbert's divisive words on racism in the league.

“There's no more apathy. Everybody cares,” Engelbert said. “It is a little of that [Larry] Bird-Magic [Johnson] moment if you recall from 1979 when those two rookies came in from a big college rivalry, one white, one Black. We have that moment with these two. But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalry. That's what makes people watch. They want to watch games of consequence between rivals. They don't want everybody being nice to one another.”

Fever's Caitlin Clark not alone in debate dialogue

Longtime NBA veteran Evan Turner sounded off is a serious tone. Flavor Flav joined Stewart with more humourous reactions.

“If you vote for trump in November then please don’t talk to me about the dumb topics I frequent or if I’m cappin,” Turner posted. “Cause yall don’t care about logic so please don’t try to vibe wit me I’m actually insulted watching this and trying to hear folks who understand his side. This can’t be yall leader.”

“Greatest country in the world is about to give a certified idiot 2 terms,” Turner continued. “Adults are dumb, we learned all that stuff as kids just to not fulfill our potential in decision making…I don’t have a horse in this race. I just know wouldn’t put the class clown at the front of the line to rep us Neither would you.”

Flavor Flav focused on the pups of all breeds and musical genres.

“Pet Shop Boys better stay inside and lock the doors,” Flav joked. “You too Snoop Dogg. And Pitbull.”