Caitlin Clark has quickly become the talk of the WNBA, not only for her jaw-dropping passes and long-range shooting but also for the physicality she’s had to endure. But don’t expect Candace Parker to shed many tears over it. When TMZ Sports asked the WNBA legend whether Clark is being unfairly roughed up, Parker didn’t mince words. Her take? That comes with the territory when you’re a star.

“Star players aren’t ever treated fairly,” Parker said. She didn’t elaborate much beyond that, but the message came through loud and clear. If you’re going to be the face of the league, expect to wear a target. And for Parker, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

While she acknowledged the toughness Clark faces on the court, Parker also made sure to show her admiration. She lit up when talking about Clark’s game, applauding the Fever rookie for already tying her own record of three career triple-doubles. “It’s awesome. It’s great,” Parker said. “I think she has so many more years to come of greatness. So it’s been good watching her play.”

Clark is currently sidelined with a quad injury, but Parker and fans alike seem to believe her best days are still ahead. That belief, however, doesn’t include giving her special treatment just because she’s young or popular. Respect in this league? It’s earned, not handed out.

Parker's legacy gets hometown spotlight

While Parker gave honest words about Clark, she also had a moment to reflect on her own journey. The Chicago Sky announced they will officially retire her jersey this season, marking a hometown tribute to one of the game’s greats.

Though she only spent two seasons with the Sky, Parker helped bring Chicago its first WNBA championship in 2022. That legacy has earned her a permanent place in the rafters of Wintrust Arena. The retirement ceremony is scheduled for August 25, when the Sky host the Las Vegas Aces—Parker’s final team before calling it a career.

“Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here—it was personal,” Parker said. “Chicago raised me, and this will always be home.”

As Caitlin Clark learns how hard the spotlight can be, she can also look to Candace Parker for what it looks like to shine under it for years.