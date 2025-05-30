The Indiana Fever's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty ended in controversy. Indiana had a chance to win the game in the final 10 seconds, but there were three plays that favored New York in the closing moments of the game. Caitlin Clark and head coach Stephanie White both voiced their displeasure with the officiating of that contest.

On Friday, White revealed that her comments led to a fine from the WNBA, according to Brian Haenchen and Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. The 47-year-old head coach revealed that information when joking with media members after the Fever's 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics when she was asked about the officiating in that contest.

“Do you want me to get fined again?” she said. “Because I did just get fined.”

Article Continues Below

Wednesday's loss was the Fever's third this season. It's been an underwhelming start to the 2025 campaign. However, after bringing in five new players through free agency and trades combined, a slow start should have been expected. We've seen teams in other sports and leagues before struggle early in the season after making big changes to the roster.

The Fever are still learning to play with each other, and not having Clark in the lineup plays a factor as well. She suffered a left quad strain during the game against the Liberty. It isn't exactly clear when the injury occurred, but the 23-year-old guard informed head coach Stephanie White about the situation after the game.

Clark's injury typically takes two weeks to heal, but she could be out longer than that, as Indiana doesn't want to rush her back onto the court. If the 2024 Rookie of the Year does return within that two-week timeline, then the Fever could have their star point guard return by the June 7 matchup against the Chicago Sky. Until then, the Fever are set to take on the Connecticut Sun on Friday evening. Indiana needs a win to bring the record back to .500.