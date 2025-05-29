Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner moved into a class of her own during her team's game against the Washington Mystics. The six-time All-Star joined Indiana this offseason with championship aspirations in mind. Bonner already has two rings of her own and is gradually fitting in with her new teammates early this season. The Fever lost 83-77 against the Mystics and now sit at 2-3 overall. While this team has hefty goals, Indiana has already experienced some adversity with the recent injury to superstar point guard Caitlin Clark.

Players like Bonner will need to step up in their roles for Indiana over the next few games to keep pace with the top teams in the WNBA. DeWanna certainly played her part on Wednesday, putting up a team-high 21 points on just ten shots. With that scoring tally, the veteran moved into an unprecedented category. The league congratulated Bonner on this milestone.

A career milestone like no other… DeWanna Bonner is the first player to reach 7,500 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in WNBA history 🌟#WelcometotheW https://t.co/cTh2HoFbqb pic.twitter.com/3Y5WRluYue — WNBA (@WNBA) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bonner's been renowned for her versatility throughout her career, which is exactly why she was an excellent pickup for the Fever this season. In addition to winning two championships and making six All-Star teams, the star forward has been named to an All-Defensive team and has won the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award three times. Bonner additionally gives this team a wealth of experience that last year's squad did not have, and the 2025 Fever will need the 37-year-old's guidance as they navigate Clark's injury.

The front office for this franchise was not conservative by any means, putting together an accomplished supporting cast to the All-Star trio of Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell. In addition to Bonner, the Fever added a two-time All-Star, Natasha Howard, and accomplished role players in Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham. The Fever are expected to take that good-to-great jump in 2025, but they have a giant target on their back with several juggernaut teams ahead of them.

The two headliners are the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, who have gotten off to undefeated starts. In addition, the Las Vegas Aces are vying for their third championship in four years. It's not going to be easy for the Fever to contend this season, but this team certainly has the talent. And having a player like Bonner on the roster, who knows what it takes, certainly helps.