The Indiana Fever were dealt a major blow this week when it was announced that star guard Caitlin Clark would be out at least two weeks due to a quad injury. In the meantime, veteran guard Sydney Colson will replace Clark in the lineup, but the team has another All-Star guard as well. Kelsey Mitchell is still in the lineup for the Fever, and during Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics, she reached a major WNBA milestone.

Although the Fever lost to the Mystics, 83-77, Kelsey Mitchell reached a WNBA milestone in becoming the fifth fastest guard in the league to reach 5,000 career points, as per FeverStats. Against the Mystics, Mitchell finished with 14 points and four assists in 32 minutes of play.

With the Fever looking to become a contender in the WNBA, bringing back Mitchell was a key focus during the offseason. Mitchell was set to hit unrestricted free agency, but the Fever gave her a core tag, meaning they held exclusive free agent negotiating rights. Mitchell ended up re-signing with the Fever at a super max contact.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Mitchell has played her entire career to this point with the Fever. She was named an All-Star the past two seasons, but had been putting up All-Star caliber numbers even before that.

Last season, Mitchell appeared in all 40 games for the Fever at just about 32 minutes per game. She averaged a career-best 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Through the first four games of the 2025 season, Mitchell has been playing a little over 31 minutes per game and taking a career-high 15.5 shot attempts per game. She’s averaging 17.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.