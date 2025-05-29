Caitlin Clark suffered a left quad strain injury that has her ruled out for at least two weeks. If that timeline is accurate, then she'll be ready to go by the Indiana Fever's June 7 matchup against the Chicago Sky. Until then, it appears Clark has found a new fun role with the team until she's ready to get back on the court.

The 23-year-old point guard was spotted snapping photos of her teammates with a camera during Wednesday's pregame against the Washington Mystics. It appears that while she nurses her leg injury, Caitlin Clark is busy with a photographer side quest.

Clark got off to a hot start this season before suffering the leg injury during the Fever's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty. It's not entirely clear when the injury occurred, as the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year didn't mention anything until after the contest.

Article Continues Below

Fever head coach Stephanie White admitted that she was happy that Clark said something after the game, as it turned out, Clark suffered a quad strain that needed time to heal. A lot of times, players will remain silent and just play through the pain, making the situation worse.

Assuming Caitlin Clark does return on June 7, then she would have only missed three games. The Fever are firmly in the mix with a 2-2 record entering Wednesday's contest against the Mystics. Indiana has several new players on the roster, and they're all working together to build that chemistry. It may not be until the midway point of the regular season until we season this team meshes well enough to start winning more games.

Before falling to injury, Clark was averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point line. The Fever will miss her production for the time being, as Indiana must still face the Connecticut Sun and Mystics again before Caitlin Clark has a chance to return.