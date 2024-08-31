Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have been on a roll of late, and they continued that with a convincing 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky on the road on Friday. Clark had yet another stellar game with 31 points and 12 assists as the Fever picked up their fifth win in six games since the Olympic break.

During the game, Clark finished a tough and-one through some contact and had a little fun with the courtside spectators, double-checking to make sure they saw the bucket.

Clark has earned a reputation as a bit of a trash talker dating all the way back to her college days at Iowa, when she constantly went at fans and opposing players after big baskets. Her latest display of showmanship got all sorts of reactions from fans around the league as the Fever continued to roll.

“Of course she wouldn’t miss it for anything,” a fan wrote. Another one said, “Her world we all just living in it.”

“I love that her personality is coming out more and more..love that the wnba players are allowed to express themselves,” a commenter added.

A fourth social media user declared, “I Love Her Game Man.”

Caitlin Clark pushing for All-WNBA first team along with ROY

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been battling in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race all season, but Clark has seemingly pulled away after a recent stretch of incredible, record-setting games. She is also leading the Fever on a big winning streak, which has made the honor of the league's top newcomer all but hers. However, the list of accolades for the rookie phenom may not stop there.

Clark is making a serious push to be named to an All-WNBA team. On her current pace, she may even be honored as one of the top guards on the WNBA first team if the Fever continue winning and she is the engine behind it.

The Fever All-Star is right there with the top guards in the WNBA in most statistical categories: she's sixth among guards in points per game (10th overall), she leads all guards in rebounding and leads the entire league in assists. She has already broken the rookie records for assists and 3-pointers made.

There are plenty of deserving backcourt players fighting for just four All-WNBA spots. Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty is leading the best team in the league. Kahleah Copper, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale are all averaging over 20 points per game and can easily make their case for a spot.

Clark looks likely to at least get a second team spot as of now, as the Fever creep up the standings towards a more favorable playoff position. If the rise continues, Clark could complete a very rare feat as a rookie on All-WNBA first team.