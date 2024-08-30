Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark has been making waves in the WNBA, and her impact has not gone unnoticed. ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo recently shared her thoughts Friday on SportsCenter on Clark's potential inclusion in the MVP conversation, despite this being her first season in the league.

“Both of these young women have had incredible rookie campaigns, that’s for sure,” Lobo said, referring to Clark and her fellow rookie standout, Angel Reese. “When you look at the MVP conversation, of course, A’ja Wilson is the frontrunner there … But I would not be shocked if we found Caitlin Clark in that conversation by the end of the year.”

Lobo emphasized that the MVP vote includes five players, and while established stars like Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart are expected to dominate those spots, Clark's name could very well appear among them.

“Could Caitlin find her way in there? I think she can, because of the impact she’s had on winning, the impact she has had on that franchise and the numbers she is putting up on the offensive end when you combine her scoring and assists,” Lobo said.

Caitlin Clark has had impressive rookie season

Clark’s rookie season has been nothing short of impressive. As of now, she is averaging 18 points, 8.1 assists (leading the league) and 5.7 rebounds per game, per ESPN Stats. Her ability to contribute across multiple facets of the game has been instrumental in the Fever’s resurgence this season, as they aim for their first playoff appearance since 2016. Clark's offensive output has been highlighted by her record-setting performances, including breaking the rookie record for assists and three-pointers made in a season.

Despite Clark's impressive numbers and her significant role in turning around the Fever's fortunes, Lobo was clear that while Clark might not win the MVP this year, her inclusion in the top five of MVP voting is not out of reach.

“She won’t win MVP this year, but I would not be surprised if she ends up in that top five in terms of voting,” Lobo said, pointing to Clark’s ability to elevate her team and contribute in ways that go beyond just scoring.

Clark’s journey to potentially being in the MVP conversation as a rookie highlights her unique talent and the high expectations that have followed her to the WNBA from her college years. With her continued growth and the Fever's improvement, it’s clear that Clark is not just a star for the future — she’s already one of the most impactful players in the league today.