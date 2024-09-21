There was previously speculation that Caitlin Clark may be a baseball fan after she visited Yankee Stadium for a New York Yankees game in August. Aside from meeting Aaron Judge and visiting the ball park, more evidence surfaced of Clark's baseball fandom on Friday. Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull shared a video on TikTok of Clark announcing a baseball game while watching the contest on television.

Video via Jomboy Media:

Maybe Clark has a future as an MLB broadcaster? Although, she is finding success in her current job.

Fever's Caitlin Clark expected to win 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

The Fever's regular season came to an end on Thursday and they are now preparing for the postseason. Clark led the way in 2024, emerging as not just a tremendous rookie, but one of the best players in the league.

Clark will probably earn a respectable amount of MVP consideration, however, A'ja Wilson will likely win the award. Clark, though, is on track to win Rookie of the Year.

Clark averaged 19.2 points per game on 41.7 percent field goal and 34.4 percent three-point shooting during her rookie season. The Fever star added 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.

Clark also drew no shortage of attention, something she has done since college. Many fans who started following Iowa women's college basketball because of Clark are now Fever fans. She has a passionate fanbase who want to see her succeed.

The Fever set a number of attendance records throughout the 2024 campaign. In fact, it was a historic all-around season for the WNBA from an attendance standpoint. Clark's impact played a big role in bringing more fans to the sport.

Caitlin Clark may be announcing baseball games at the moment, but she and the Fever are set to begin their WNBA playoff journey on Sunday.