Caitlin Clark has already become one of the most prominent figures in women's basketball history following her sensational run with Iowa and historic rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever. She is the most popular WNBA player and one of the biggest draws in American sports today. But Clark can still get starstruck like the rest of us, as was the case ahead of Saturday's New York Yankees game.

The Rookie of the Year favorite met MLB superstar Aaron Judge before the team's home matchup versus the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers. She remarked about his “down-to-earth” personality, which is a sentiment many share about the prolific slugger, but her main takeaway was the man's size and stature.

“He's way bigger than people even think,” Clark told Yankees broadcasters Michael Kay and Paul O'Neill, via the MLB's official X account. “You know he's big, but then when you get next to him, it's like oh my gosh he could probably play football or just about any sport he wants to. Probably would be pretty good at basketball, too… He's huge. He's pretty swole, too.”

Yankees' Aaron Judge is a man on a mission

Judge's 6-foot-7 frame obviously allows him to resonate with the masses to some degree, but it his magnificent power that has made him a household name. Opposing teams constantly pitch around him, fearful that he could change the trajectory of a game with one ferocious swing of the bat. And he often does, when given the opportunity.

The 32-year-old is in position to win his second American League MVP award, posting a .321 batting average, 41 home runs and a staggering 1.147 OPS through 114 games this season. Is it a coincidence that he is arguably in the greatest physical condition of his life?

Health is always the biggest obstacle for Aaron Judge, but he is doing an exemplary job of taking care of his body. If the Yankees are going to finally return to baseball's apex and win their first World Series since 2009, he will probably need to maintain this form.

Caitlin Clark is getting to witness firsthand the power of the captain's aura, something she exudes in her own right. Judge is currently 3-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored, as New York holds a 7-0 lead over Texas through six innings at time of print.

Fans are bound to have a little trouble leaving Yankee Stadium due to the blinding light emanating from these two megastars.