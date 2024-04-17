Selecting Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Draft means more than just getting the same production that she produced in Iowa. She has a massive following which is capable of filling up stadiums and selling out merchandise quickly. The Indiana Fever made the only right choice when they held the first overall pick. Now, she is making history with Fanatics not even a day after starting her WNBA career.
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin revealed that Caitlin Clark's Fever jerseys are the highest-selling among other athletes during their draft nights in the company's history, per Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune. Moreover, Fanatics also prepared the special merchandise and was ready to ship immediately during the WNBA Draft. Every single one of those that were available immediately sold out.
The other Fever Caitlin Clark apparel is now just for pre-order. This is the same protocol that Fanatics employs whenever there are big free-agency moves, drafts, and other types of movements within a league.
At this point, the former Iowa star and being sold out are synonymous. Her insane production on the court along with the swag that she points into her game combine for must-see basketball. Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma's programs do sell out tickets but it has only been the 2024 WNBA first overall pick that made prices skyrocket at unreasonable amounts.
Women's basketball is growing and Clark has been an essential part of that growth. It will only grow larger as she makes her debut against legends like Diana Taurasi, Kelsey Plum, and Candace Parker.
How she fits in with the Fever
Well, the schemes for the Fever are quite simple actually. Aliyah Boston gets to dominate inside the arc while Clark remains a threat on the inside. Both number-one overall picks in the WNBA Draft could not be more different in their styles of play.
Boston attempts 9.8 two-pointers on a nightly basis while sinking 58.3% of them. This nets the Fever 14.5 points nightly which is not a lot but has been enough to give her an All-Star nod. Clark, on the other hand, thrives within the perimeters. In her final season with Coach Lisa Bluder, she managed to chuck 13.6 three-point attempts nightly while knocking them down with a 37.8% shooting percentage.
Clark and Boston will be freed up a lot because defenses in the WNBA will have to pick their poison. They have to either leave Clark to shut down Boston inside the paint or stay with Clark on the perimeters and let Boston demolish them on the inside. Moreover, the Fever already has a middle-of-the-pack offense in the WNBA. Seeing Boston and Clark develop a two-man game or just a simple pick-and-roll play would do wonders for the Fever.
Kelsey Mitchell is already a tough guard to beat on the outside. With the addition of Clark, the Fever have a ton of shooters in their squad that can help spread out the offensive load. This is not Iowa anymore where she has to create everything. Clark can thrive while keeping her efficiency up.