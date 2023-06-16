The Indiana Fever got their second consecutive win on Thursday with a 92-90 win against the Chicago Sky. They were coming off what had been their best win of the season on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics. While the Fever may have a 4-6 record, there have been encouraging signs and reasons for optimism. This is not the bottom-dwelling team of the past couple of seasons. These two games have shown that. The game against the Sky came down to the wire with Kelsey Mitchell hitting the game winner. After the game, her teammate Erica Wheeler took to social media to drop a message of support.

Kelsey Mitchell THATS THE TWEET!!!!!!!!!!! — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) June 16, 2023

Kelsey Mitchell hit the game winner with less than one second to go in the game. She is one of the longest tenured players on the Fever and has been one of their most consistent players this season alongside rookie sensation Aliyah Boston. This is Mitchell's sixth season with the Fever after being drafted by the franchise with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. She's always been a borderline All-Star talent but has never been selected.

This season, Mitchell has been averaging 17.0 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She's started in all ten games for the Fever and is playing a career-high 33.7 minutes per game. She's formed a solid backcourt tandem with Erica Wheeler who joined the team as a free agent in the offseason.