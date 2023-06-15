The Indiana Fever had a lot of eyes on them to start the 2023 WNBA season largely due to the addition of South Carolina star Aliyah Boston. Boston has certainly lived up to the hype in the early weeks of the season and is looking the part of the franchise player she was billed as. Although the Fever have come out of the gates with a 3-6 record so far, there's been progress and encouraging signs. On a team full of youth and inexperience, one of the longest tenured veterans is Kelsey Mitchell. Following the Fever's big win on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics, Mitchell explained how this team is capable of doing big things this season.

“As long as we stay together off the floor, I think we got a chance to do anything we want to do and be special.” Kelsey Mitchell speaks on how our team chemistry has developed this season. pic.twitter.com/o9W16KgfBE — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2023

“Bringing in such great people like AB, like V-Sax, like Grace, all those guys that came in this year, it's nothing like being around solid, real people,” Mitchell said. “No matter what the game brings, I think as long as we stay together off the floor, I think we got a chance to do anything we want to do and be special.”

The players Kelsey Mitchell was referring to are rookies Aliyah Boston, Victaria Saxton and Grace Berger who have all been making immediate impacts. Mitchell has been having a strong, All-Star caliber season herself. She's been averaging 17.0 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.2 percent shooting from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell has been with the Fever for all six seasons of her WNBA career after they drafted her with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.