Injury has been the story this season, as Indian Fever point guard Caitlin Clark has missed several games because of it. With the club monitoring her closely and trying to gauge an eventual return, reports indicate there is no timeline for her current situation.

The Fever announced that Clark, who is 23 years old, is continuing to work with the team's medical team to recover from the groin injury. They made it clear there is no timeline for her return, as the focus is on Caitlin Clark's long-term health.

“Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered. Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return.”

Clark suffered a groin injury in the Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15. This injury prevented the 2024 Rookie of the Year from participating in the WNBA All-Star Game and Three-Point Contest.

Hopefully, she can get healthy sooner, rather than later. But this isn't the first soft tissue problem Caitlin Clark has dealt with this season. The Fever star also suffered a left quad strain in late May and had a left groin strain in late June. So far this season, Clark has missed 11 games for Indiana.

The good news is that when healthy, Caitlin Clark continues to play as a true superstar. Through 13 games played this year, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the three-point line.

With Caitlin Clark's return from injury up in the air, the Fever will likely play another contest without their star point guard. Indiana is scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday evening.

