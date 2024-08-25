The Indiana Fever took on the Minnesota Lynx Saturday night with designs on bringing home a win against one of the WNBA's best teams. The stage did not prove too big for Fever superstar Caitlin Clark as she reeled off one of the most impressive highlight-reel crossover moves in recent WNBA history, shocking and delighting WNBA fans as footage of the incredible play began to circulate.

The move put Lynx guard Courtney Williams on skates as she attempted to keep pace with the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, only to slide sideways and begin to tumble toward the hardwood before restoring her balance and trailing Clark on her foray into the paint.

Fans reacted with candor as the play unfolded on the Web in a video shared to X on Saturday night.

“Got her,” one fan said in response.

“She's already better than 90% of the league,” another fan added.

“My woman,” another fan added.

“Sis got juked,” still another said, watching online as the Fever pulled within one point of the Lynx for a 45-44 halftime score in favor of Minnesota.

Fever guard Clark's big half vs. Minnesota Lynx

Clark racked up 15 points by halftime despite some early hiccups, showing her ability to bounce back from adversity against one of the WNBA's best teams. Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points for the Fever, who entered the contest with four wins in five games.

Meanwhile, the Lynx got 15 points from Napheesa Collier and 12 points from Bridget Carleton in the first half, a good sign for a team in search of balanced scoring with the second half of the WNBA season underway. Napheesa Collier and the Lynx jumped out to a 13-point first quarter lead before the Fever took control with a 12-point second quarter balancing act in the other direction led by Clark and Mitchell.

Clark's Indiana Fever highlight reel crossover could be remembered for years to come. Whether the Fever win or not could have a big impact on how long her incredible play is remembered going forward.