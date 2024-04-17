Caitlin Clark was formally introduced as the latest star of the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday. Fresh off a record-setting career at Iowa, Clark's arrival in the WNBA was celebrated with literal and figurative red-carpet treatment, highlighting the anticipation surrounding the Fever’s new player.
In a video posted by the Fever on X, and shared via ClutchPoints, Clark can be seen entering Gainbridge on a red carpet, with a cheering crowd dressed in Fever gear on either side.
Caitlin Clark got the red carpet welcome from the Fever and Pacers as she arrived at her introductory press conference 🙌
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was also there to welcome Clark to Indiana.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton pulled up to welcome Caitlin Clark to Indiana 🙌
Clark said she would join the WNBA draft Feb. 29, but her interest in the Fever had been piqued much earlier. Despite having an Iowa game Dec. 10, Clark paid close attention to the WNBA draft lottery that same day and was pleased to see the Fever secure the No. 1 pick, influencing her decision to enter the draft.
“It definitely played a huge role (in entering the draft),” Clark said during her introductory news conference Wednesday, via Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star. “I was hoping Indiana got the first pick. It would've made my life a lot better. When I saw that, I was pretty excited.”
She likened Indianapolis to a “bigger Des Moines,” the city where she grew up, suggesting a seamless transition into her new professional environment.
The enthusiasm around Clark's draft was palpable long before the Fever announced her as their top choice. Known for her formidable scoring ability, Clark finished her college tenure as the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history, averaging 28.4 points per game with a shooting accuracy of 46.2%.
Caitlin Clark will not be making celebrity-status money in the WNBA
However, the celebratory mood has been somewhat tempered by discussions surrounding the rookie's earnings. Despite her impressive credentials, Clark's initial WNBA salary has sparked widespread discussion. According to Spotrac, she is slated to earn $338,060 over her four-year rookie contract with the Fever. This figure stands in stark contrast to the salaries in men's professional basketball, where even a minimum NBA rookie salary significantly exceeds Clark’s projected earnings.
Despite the financial disparities, there is optimism about the impact Clark could have on the league and her team, as well as the alignment of the WNBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement's expiration with the end of Clark’s rookie contract. If she becomes the ratings draw everyone anticipates, Clark could play a pivotal role in reshaping league contracts significantly.
Clark’s projected earnings breakdown over her contract with the Fever starts at $76,535 in her first year, with gradual increases each year, peaking at $97,582 in her fourth season. While these figures are modest compared to her NBA counterparts, the investment in her as a franchise player is evident from the fanfare of her introduction.
As Clark begins her journey with the Fever, the red carpet may have been rolled away, but the path she carves in professional basketball will be keenly watched, potentially paving the way for future shifts in the WNBA’s pay structure.