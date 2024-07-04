The Indiana Fever have risen in popularity thanks to rookie guard Caitlin Clark — much like the rest of the WNBA. There are plenty of Clark fans out there. However, a healthy crop of haters have sprung up with a multitude of beefs. Some simply don't like Clark, while others believe that she is not the only reason why the WNBA has skyrocketed in popularity this season. Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III is not hearing it from Caitlin Clark haters.

RG3 posted a lengthy tweet ~350-word tweet where he responded to Caitlin Clark's critics following the reveal of the WNBA's All-Star roster.

“The WNBA All-Star votes says what most of us already knew. Caitlin Clark is the WNBA’s Tiger Woods,” RG3 said to open his argument.

Fever rookies Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston lead frenzied increase in 2024 WNBA All-Star voting

Instead of simply claiming the WNBA is more popular now than ever (which it is), RG3 leans on WNBA All-Star voting to make his argument.

He highlighted a shocking stat — total votes increased by 598% for the top five players from last year.

“The top 2 vote getters? Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston who are currently ranked 16th and 27th in points per game in the W and are currently the 9th best team in a 12 team league,” RG3 said.

It is smart to note that the Fever aren't yet a dominant team in the WNBA as part of this argument. Fans aren't just rooting for the best team in the league, they have unique rooting interests on each team. Indiana is certainly helped by having two first-overall picks on the roster.

Robert Griffin III also shows how the votes for some of the WNBA's biggest stars increased from last year as well.

“Last year the top vote getter was A’Ja Wilson, who is still the best player in the World, with 95,860 votes,” RG3 said. “This year Angel Reese, who is breaking records left and right, came in 5th in the fan vote and received 381,518 votes.”

This year, A'Ja Wilson came in third place with 607,300 votes.

Robert Griffin III calls Caitlin Clark a “catalyst” of WNBA's increased popularity

RG3 claims that it is “okay to admit that Caitlin Clark was the catalyst the WNBA needed” to supercharge its popularity.

This echoes what many analysts are saying. New WNBA fans may have come to the W for Caitlin Clark, but they came because the league is full of talented women.

“Yes, Angel Reese, A’Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Kahleah Copper, Diana Taurasi, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd and a host of other W players have a hand in it,” RG3 said.

He believes that we should view the WNBA's surging popularity as a rising tide that lifts all boats. As fans, we can simply sit back and take it all in.

“Now, let’s enjoy the product on the court and enjoy the eye balls Caitlin Clark has brought to the sport. The bottom line is it will take ALL these talented women to carry the game forward.”

The Indiana Fever's next game comes on Saturday afternoon against the New York Liberty.