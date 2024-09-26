The Indiana Fever took on their second matchup of the WNBA Playoffs against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Of course, star rookie guard Caitlin Clark was in the middle of the action. Clark had a respectable game despite the Fever falling 87-80. However, things got heated earlier in the game.

Indiana led 14-13 with a minute and a half left in the first quarter when Clark began speaking with officials about a front-row fan she was going back and forth with:

Officials pulled the fan aside to have a conversation with him, while Clark and Sun forward DeWanna Bonner began engaging in discourse. Clark was upset about a play where Bonner closed out a little too close after Clark shot a three-pointer.

Wednesday's game was understandably intense, given it was a win-or-home situation for Indiana. The Fever lost Game 1 93-69, and the series was a best of three, so they had to show up in Game 2. Indiana fought hard, but Connecticut proved to be too much.

Caitlin Clark ended the final game of her rookie season with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one steal. She shot just 25 percent on her three-pointers, a testament to how ferocious the Sun's defense was against the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston followed Clark's effort up with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Boston also hauled in a whopping 19 rebounds.

The Sun received a standout game from Alyssa Thomas, who scored 19 points and dished 13 assists. Marina Mabrey and DeWanna Bonner were also big for Connecticut. Mabrey ended the night with 17 points, including a clutch three-pointer that increased the Sun's lead with less than two minutes to go in the game. Bonner finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

All in all, it will be interesting to see the moves the Fever make as they enter a pivotal offseason.