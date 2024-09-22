In her first WNBA playoff game, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever didn't play well in a 93-69 blowout loss to the Connecticut Sun. Clark finished the game with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting, including just 2-for-13 from three, eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in a losing effort.

The Sun brought their A-game, anchored by Alyssa Thomas, who collected a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. The Suns' team leader DeWanna Bonner. The 37-year-old veteran guard, who's been playing in the league since 2009, when Clark was just seven years old, tallied 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Clark was poked in the eye by the Sun's DiJonai Carrington while attempting a steal.

Former WNBA player Steph White was quoted speaking of Thomas' triple-double by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.

“It’s not normal, you guys. It’s just not normal to have this many triple-doubles.”

Thomas now has four of the six triple-doubles in WNBA postseason history.

A lack of playoff experience for Caitlin Clark, Fever was noticeable

This contest was relatively even for most of the game. With 6:55 left in the third quarter, Caitlin Clark nailed a 26-foot three-pointer to bring the game down to a six-point Sun lead at 52-46. Connecticut responded with a 13-4 run. The third quarter ended with the Fever clawing a bit closer back into the game, down by 11 at 68-57.

Unfortunately, the fourth quarter got away from the Fever. While the Sun scored 25 points in the final period, the Fever flatlined with 11 points.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Clark was the unanimous 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She secured all 15 first-place votes. Clark finished fourth in MVP voting, as the award rightfully went to Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

Fever head coach Christie Sides praised Clark for finishing fourth in MVP voting in her rookie season, via a social media post from Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.

“Caitlin is special,” Sides said. “Everybody knows that, she's been special. She came into the best league in the world, the best women's basketball league in the world. She found her footing. She's continued to get better. She's put herself in position to be called one of the best players in the league. That's incredible for a rookie.”

The Fever play the Sun in Game 2 on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.