The Indiana Fever showed up yesterday against the New York Liberty. Several players put up strong performances in Indiana's 83-78 victory over New York. This includes Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, who made WNBA history as the first rookie ever to post a triple-double. Clark stayed humble after the massive victory and record-setting performance.

Clark posted a photo reel on Instagram after the game with the comment “Fun was had with the girls.” Her teammate, forward Katie Lou Samuelson, also commented on the post “Go [Aliyah's] bestie.”

Clark also stayed humble during the postgame press conference.

“Honestly, I’m just happy we won,” Clark said. “Like I’ve said, I take a lot of pride in being able to do a lot of different things for this team. I think we’re really good when I can get the ball off the glass and go in transition… my teammates made 13 shots off my passes. That goes to them, but I mean, I don’t know.”

Her teammate Aliyah Boston then interrupted Clark to tell her how humble she was being.

“She's so humble isn't she?” Boston said to the gathered reporters. “Well let me tell ya. That was pretty cool Caitlin. Great job sister!”

The historic victory even had head coach Christie Sides in good spirits.

“Well, we gave them two days off in this last week, so they really think that’s what it was,” Sides joked in the postgame press conference. “They fought differently tonight and they know that. When I walked in, they were giving everybody the credit. They were really happy for Lexie [Hull]… really happy for [Damiris] Dantas… they showered Caitlin.”

This was Indiana's first win over any of the top four WNBA squads this season in front of the home fans. They were 0-9 prior.

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark posts historic triple-double in Fever's upset victory over New York Liberty

Caitlin Clark made WNBA history with her triple-double against the Liberty. Not only was she the only rookie to ever put up a triple-double, she is also the youngest triple-double holder in league history. She broke the record of Sabrina Ionescu, her opponent on Saturday.

Clark's triple-double was also the first in the 25-year history of the Indiana Fever franchise. She secured the triple-double with about seven minutes to go and the Fever trailing by nine points.

The crowd erupted when she grabbed her final rebound and gave her a standing ovation at the next dead ball.

In her typical humble fashion, Clark was worried about quieting the crowd.

“Well, I was trying to get the crowd to be quiet,” Clark said after. “Somebody was shooting a free throw and I was like, I appreciate it, but trying to get them to be quiet. Obviously, it’s really cool. My teammates have been finishing the ball really, really at a high rate. My assist numbers, that’s because of them.”

Clark recorded 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds to secure WNBA history.

The Fever welcomed contributions from several players in the victory. Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston put up 18 points, while bench players like Lexie Hull and Damiris Dantas made some valuable plays in relief of the starters.

The Fever's next game comes on Wednesday night as they host the Washington Mystics. If they win, they'll have double-digit wins for the third time in six seasons.