INDIANAPOLIS — After the Indiana Fever’s win over the New York Liberty Saturday afternoon, head coach Christie Sides was asked if she’d like to take the opportunity to make her case for Caitlin Clark being Rookie of the Year. Clark had just posted the first rookie triple-double in WNBA history in the win.

“I’m always going to make a case for my player,” Sides said. “First and foremost, she’s the most competitive human being I’ve ever met. I really compare her to Diana Tuarasi. She’s always looking to find ways to get better: ‘how can I help the team?’ … [Clark] found a rhythm tonight. The timing for our players is getting better… that chemistry is there… She just wants to win.

“To me, she’s going to be my Rookie of the Year everyday,” Sides added.

Sides obviously didn’t comment about Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, as the head coach was only focusing on her player in Clark. But right past the midway point of the season, Clark and Reese are the obvious frontrunners to win the award. There’s also lots of discussion online.

The Fever coach was later asked how Clark’s competitiveness manifests in other areas. Sides jested that anything that involves scoring activates Clark’s competitive nature. Whenever Indiana holds its half-court shot challenge to conclude practices, Sides said that Clark is always thinking about winning. Sides said that trait spills onto other players.

On Friday, Katie Lou Samuelson made the half-court shot. Clark said “No, we’re not done here!”

WNBA ROY race is great for the league

If Caitlin Clark were to win the award, it would mark the third time since the 2015 WNBA season that franchises have back-to-back Rookie of the Year recipients. Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart with the Seattle Storm, Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield with the Minnesota Lynx, and possibly Aliyah Boston and Clark. Indiana’s only other recipient was Tamika Catchings in 2002.

Chicago’s Angel Reese tied Candace Parker Friday for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history with 12, scoring her season-high 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The next day, on Saturday, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to post a triple-double: ending with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists to make up some of the inefficient 3-point shooting.

How about that? Both rookies going for records on back-to-back days. It all goes back to the main point everyone learned when the Fever played at Chicago in June: with Clark and Reese, the league is in great hands.

It seems like everyone is talking about the Rookie of the Year race, trying to out-case others for what’s the most valuable stat between players. It makes it interesting that they’re separated by the frontcourt and backcourt too.

Obviously, Sides thinks that Clark has the edge.