After a hot streak through the month of August and the beginning of September, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have run into a bit of a lull. The Fever have lost three out of their last four games to halt their momentum a bit.

During Friday's loss against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark had a monster third quarter to close the gap between the Fever and the defending champs, but scored just four points in the fourth quarter in a 78-74 loss. After the game, Skip Bayless wanted to see more aggressiveness from Clark down the stretch.

“Caitlin Clark exploded for 14 points in the last 7 minutes of the 3rd quarter to get Indy right back in the game vs the champs,” Bayless wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Yet – here we went again – in a tight 4th q, Caitlin scored only 4 points – on only 2 shots. 1 driving layup, 2 FTs, 1 missed 3 to tie. MUST SHOOT MORE.”

Bayless' sentiment is one that popped up a lot early in the season, when Clark was still finding her style of play in the WNBA and her aggressiveness came and went. Now, with the Fever starting to lose games again, it is resurfacing.

Where the Fever stand as regular season nears its end

Despite losing three of their last four games (and putting out an underwhelming performance in the lone win in that stretch), it's far too early for the Fever to be pounding the panic button just yet.

Indiana's three losses during that stretch have all come against championship contenders — two against the two-time defending champion Aces and another against the explosive Minnesota Lynx. They were competitive in all three games, save for a bad quarter against the Lynx and in the first Aces loss. There's an argument to be made that they even should have won Friday's meeting against Las Vegas.

Some positive shooting regression, which always seems to level off, would help. In Wednesday's loss to the Aces, Indiana shot just 7-for-26 from three-point range and clocked in just below 40% from the field. Caitlin Clark had one of her worst shooting nights of the season, finishing 6-for-22 from the floor and 1-for-10 from deep. Things got a little bit better on Friday, but Indiana was still just 7-for-23 from the outside in a game that they lost by four points.

Due to the recent struggles of the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana still sits pretty safely in the No. 6 spot in the WNBA standings, which likely matches them up with the Connecticut Sun as of now. The matchup against the Sun isn't a favorable one, but the Fever still have the type of explosive offense that can keep them in any game in a year where they have already exceeded expectations, Clark and company are playing with house money in the postseason.