Rachel Bilson, best known for her role in “The O.C.,” has never been one to shy away from candid conversations, and her podcast, “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson,” is no exception. In a recent episode of her podcast, the 42-year-old actress opened up about her unique dating preferences, particularly regarding the number of sexual partners a man in his 40s should have had. Bilson expressed that she finds it “weird” if a man in his 40s has only slept with four women. However, she also acknowledged that there could be valid reasons for such a low number, such as long-term relationships.

“This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women … but it all depends,” Bilson shared during the episode. “Maybe he's been in decade-long relationships, totally respectable.”

In the past, Bilson admitted to asking her previous partners about their “body count,” but she suggested that she might not continue doing so in the future. Her candid discussion about her dating history, which mostly involved long-term relationships throughout her 20s, sparked a lively conversation on her podcast.

Rachel Bilson's dating life has often been in the public eye, with recent rumors linking her to artist Zac La Roc and her previous relationship with “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader. Despite her forthright views on relationships and sex, Bilson remains unapologetically herself, always ready to engage in candid conversations on her podcast.

While her dating preferences may raise eyebrows for some, Bilson's openness about her views continues to make her podcast a space for candid and unrestricted conversations about a wide range of topics. Whether her views align with mainstream opinions or not, Rachel Bilson isn't afraid to share her thoughts with her listeners.