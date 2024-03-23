Originally announced back in December, The Rising Tide is one of two DLCs that were slated to come out for Final Fantasy 16 (FF16). At the time, we did not have much information about the DLC, other than that it was focused on Leviathan. Now, we have more details about the DLC and its contents, as they have finally announced the release date for the FF16 The Rising Tide DLC, which focuses on Leviathan the Lost.
FF16 The Rising Tide DLC Release Date: April 18, 2024
Of course, let's talk first about when it will come out. The FF16 The Rising Tide DLC has a release date of April 18, 2024. Players can get it by either buying the FF16 Expansion pass, or buying the DLC itself once it becomes available.
The Rising Tide brings with it various new content to FF16, the most obvious of which is the addition of the Leviathan Eikonic ability set. The PlayStation Blog post said that the FF16 Leviathan move set ” allows you to tame the tides and drown your enemies both near and far with the terrible might of the Eikon of Water”. Not only that, but it also includes the Eikonic Feat Serpent's Cry, which allows Clive to “summon a sea-spitting serpent capable of dealing precision strikes to enemies at great distances”.
The DLC also brings with it new locations, particularly the land of Mysidia, as well as the Aire of Hours, home to the buff Tonberries that players have likely seen in previous trailers. Of course, players will also be facing off against the Eikon Leviathan, with the fight looking to be very interesting and exciting.
The FF16 Tonberries are certainly umm…different…😭 pic.twitter.com/KkAMABOQY1
— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 22, 2024
The Rising Tide also increases the player level cap, likely to help with this upcoming expansion. The level cap for Story Focused Mode and Action Focused Mode are now 60 (previously 50), and the level cap for Final Fantasy Mode (New Game+) is now 110 (previously 100). It will also introduce new endgame battle content in the form of Kairos Gate. Kairos Gate unlocks after completing both The Rising Tide and the main game scenarios. The blog describes the game mode as such:
Players can plumb the depths of a virtual underworld, vanquishing wave after wave of internal foes. Only with both strength and strategy will Clive survive the Kairos Gate and emerge with its richest spoils.
Fight through 20 stages–each growing more difficult than the last. Maximize battle performance to earn points and find new materials and weapons to upgrade for Clive. Top players can aim for a spot on the global leaderboard!
Lastly, those who purchase either The Rising Tide or the Expansion Pass will receive special bonus items, such as a reimagined version of the Curtana from Final Fantasy XIV, as well as the Torn from the Heavens and Through the Maelstrom Orchestrion Rolls.
Lastly, the launch of The Rising Tide will also signal the launch of the free Version 1.30 update, which will bring the following features to the game:
- Return to a quest giver immediately with the new “Quick Complete” function
- Icon updates for important character quests
- A new Skill Set feature, which allows players to save up to five unique Feat and Ability sets
- Abilities and Accessories adjusted for easier use
- New “Custom” controller type allows for freely customizable button layouts
- Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode
- Numerous new orchestrion rolls added
That's all the information we have about the upcoming The Rising Tide DLC for FF16. Again, the DLC comes out on April 18, 2024.
