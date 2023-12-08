The release dates of the two Final Fantasy XVI (FFXVI) DLCs: Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, have been revealed.

We finally have news about the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI (FFXVI) DLCs, particularly their release dates. Surprisingly, one of them is out now. Here are the details and release dates for the upcoming FFXVI DLCs: Echoes of the Fallen, and The Rising Tide.

FFXVI DLC Release Dates

Let's start with an important piece of news: two DLCs are coming to FFXVI. As mentioned above, the first DLC is titled Echoes of the Fallen. The second DLC, on the other hand, is titled The Rising Tide.

FFXVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC Release Date: December 7, 2023

The first FFXVI DLC, Echoes of The Fallen, is now available. After the trailer dropped. it was revealed that players will be able to play the DLC right now. Echoes of the Fallen, according to the official blog post, brings “a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more.” The story begins before the game's final battle, as strange dark crystals begin circulating the black market. It is up to Clive and his friends to investigate the traders behind the trade, which will lead them to a Fallen tower called the Sagespire.

FFXIV The Rising Tide DLC Release Date: Spring 2024

No exact release date is available regarding the second DLC yet. However, we do have a release window for Spring 2024. This one “will bring new challenges and more.” In particular, it will include a confrontation between Clive and Leviathan, also known as the Lost Eikon. This was touched upon in the base game, where they mentioned that for some reason Leviathan was no longer around. Hopefully, once the DLC comes out, any questions the player may have will be answered.

Back in September, during his panel in Pax West 2023, FFXVI Producer Naoki Yoshida touched upon the topic of these expansions. At the end of his panel, he mentioned that the game would be getting DLC and that they were “under development.” He also said that the DLCs are for the players who “wanted to see more of Valisthea's story and spend more time with her inhabitants.”

That's all the information we have about the release dates for the two FFXVI DLCs: Echoes of the Fallen, and The Rising Tide.