It has been almost a month since Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth came out, and it has easily become one of the best games this year. This is due to its gameplay, story, graphics, and, of course, its music. If you are one of those who love the game for its music, then you're in luck. After all, players can now preorder the FF7 Rebirth OST, as well as listen to the preview that's available for streaming.
FF7 Rebirth OST Release Date: April 10, 2024
Get your headphones ready, because the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Original Soundtrack and the limited ~ Special edit version ~ will be available April 10th.
Now available to pre-order! #FF7R
OST: https://t.co/5kYYp9yMws
~ Special edit version ~: https://t.co/Y0WXFZykid pic.twitter.com/BqaRVRN1uP
— FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) March 19, 2024
Let's first talk about the release date. The FF7 OST release date comes out on April 10, 2024. Players can preorder either the Basic Version or the Special Edit Version of the FF7 OST's Physical Version. The Basic Version of the OST is priced at $67.99 and includes a seven-disc CD set that features 175 tracks selected from the universally acclaimed RPG. The Special Edit Version also includes the seven-disc CD set, as well as a bonus-track CD that contains all of the mini-game BGM. The digital version of the OST will be available on major music platforms including the iTunes Store and Amazon Music.
If you want a preview of the music that's included in the OST CDs, then you are in luck. A five-track preview album of the FF7 Rebirth OST is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. This preview album contains a total of five tracks:
- Toward Mt. Nibel
- Main Theme of FFVII – Battle Edit
- With Heavy Heart – A Seabreeze Stroll
- Rufus's Welcoming Ceremony – Seventh, Ten-Hut!
- Listen to the Cries of the Planet – Battle Edit
Additionally, “No Promises to Keep”, the heart-stirring theme song sung by platinum-selling artist Loren Allred and composed by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu will also debut on March 20, 2024, for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
Mitsuto Suzuki, one of the composers who worked on the OST, had this to say about their work:
One of the most thrilling parts of composing for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH was aligning the music to the backstory, direction and story progression of a moment, establishing a sonic foundation on which the entire development team could build an unforgettable scene. There are sections that dig deeper into music from the original game, and sections that were newly crafted for this title. I hope players will find delight in the musical elements and discoveries to be made.
Masashi Hamauzu, the other composer who worked on the OST, also had his comments on the OST:
Our whole team spent a lot of time and effort on every song in the game, tapping into everything we’ve learned as composers and musicians in our careers. I hope players enjoy the result as much as we enjoyed crafting it.
That's all the information we have about the FF7 Rebirth OST preorder. Players who want to experience the FF7 Rebirth OST for themselves can either preorder the OST, listen to the preview album online, or play the game, which is available exclusively on PlayStation 5. The game has a “Must-Play” award on Metacritic and has over 50 perfect review scores from critics. If you want to experience the OST at its fullest, playing the game is our suggestion.
