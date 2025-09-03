The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to take a step forward this season. The run game has been a problem the last few years, but the Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State to fix that issue. Tight end Brock Bowers set NFL rookie records last season and will provide a clear target for newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith. But the unexpected question mark is at wide receiver.

The team's leading receiver last year, Jakobi Meyers, surprisingly requested a trade recently. That prompted the Raiders to bring back Amari Cooper in free agency.

On Wednesday, Meyers addressed the elephant in the room, according to NFL.com.

“I asked, they said no. That's where that stopped,” Meyers said. “I'm just going to keep doing my job until something shakes out either way, honestly. I don't know which way it's going to go, but I'll be ready for whatever.”

He went on to detail that he will be ready Week 1, as the Raiders hit the road to face an improved New England Patriots team.

Article Continues Below

Last season, Meyers posted a career year, catching 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. His 129 targets trailed only Bowers in the Silver and Black. The near-Pro Bowl production led Meyers to inquire about a new contract. But that was something Las Vegas was not willing to entertain.

Instead, Cooper's re-signing in Las Vegas might indicate the team's willingness to move on from Meyers.

The 28-year-old played his college ball at North Carolina State, but went undrafted. Ironically, it was the Patriots who took a chance on Meyers. That might have been the only good wide receiver decision the Patriots have made over the last decade. But in typical New England-wide receiver fashion, they gave up on him too soon.

Now, he will get a chance to prove himself to the Raiders, against the team that let him walk.