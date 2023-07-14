The date for the upcoming Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) Live Letter 78, which includes the first batch of news about the upcoming Patch 6.5, has been revealed.

The next #FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE will happen at the Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas! 📺 https://t.co/wkEzlv1nwt 📅 July 29 at 10:00 (PDT) / 17:00 (GMT) / July 30 at 3:00 (AEST) Tune in for a first preview of Patch 6.5 and other miscellaneous updates! pic.twitter.com/3cX6DYPr8r — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 13, 2023

The announcement included the dates for the upcoming livestream. The FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE or Live Letter as game players call it, will happen on July 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT/5:00 PM GMT/ July 30, 2023, at 3:00 AM AEST. If this date looks familiar, that's because that is the second day of the Las Vegas/North America leg of the FFXIV Fan Fest. According to the online schedule, Live Letter 78 is expected to take around an hour and a half. This is shorter than the usual three hours it takes to hold a Live Letter.

As for the contents of Live Letter 78, the Lodestone post mentions that the upcoming Live Letter will include details about the upcoming Patch 6.5, as well as some miscellaneous updates. While we do not have exact details as to what the upcoming patch contains, we can hazard a guess that it will finally bring an end to the ongoing Main Scenario Quest involving Golbez and the Void. If Endwalker will follow the timeline of previous expansions, this means that we are slowly approaching the next expansion. All that's missing will be Patch 6.55, which we will likely get news for within the year.

Before Live Letter 78, however, players should remember that maintenance for Patch 6.45 is coming soon. Players should remember to patch their game, as well as catch up to the recent content. This way, they can be well prepared for what Patch 6.5 has to offer and dive straight into it once it comes out.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV Live Letter 78 which gives our first look into Patch 6.5. You can check out our article about the previous Live Letter to know the contents of the latest Live Letter. Although the previous live letter covers content for Patch 6.4, it's still good to stay up-to-date with the latest FFXIV news and updates. You can also read it if you're just now catching up to Endwalker.

