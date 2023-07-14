Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) announced the date of its maintenance period, which will welcome Patch 6.45, a follow-up to The Dark Throne.

FFXIV will be undergoing their All Worlds Maintenance to implement Patch 6.45 This maintenance will start on July 17, 2023, at 9:00 PM PDT, and will end on July 18, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT. That is a total of six hours of maintenance, during which players cannot log in to the game. They also mentioned that the completion time is subject to change. Although previous maintenance periods ended ten to twenty minutes earlier, the maintenance period can extend.

It's also important to note that thirty minutes before the maintenance begins, players will not be able to use the Home World Transfer Service and the Date Center Travel System. Players will have to wait until after the maintenance period to use these features again.

The game is not the only FFXIV feature that will be entering maintenance. The Lodestone will also enter maintenance. Their maintenance periods, however, differ. The Lodestone enters maintenance at 11:00 PM PDT. The maintenance will end at the same time

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This patch will bring in additional content to the latest major Endwalker patch. For example, the new Variant Dungeon, Mount Rokkon, will arrive. This dungeon, which is inspired by Kugane, will bring with it new rewards, including a new dog minion. Alongside this is the Criterion Dungeon: Another Mount Rokkon/Another Mount Rokkon (Savage). This introduces a brand-new mount.

What is perhaps the most anticipated change is the increase in the Blue Mage level cap, bringing it up to 80. This brings in new job quests, gear, and Blue Magic spells. Another anticipated update is the latest Hildibrand quest: Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures. Finally, 6.45 will bring in the latest update to the Manderville Weapons and Splendorous Tools.

To have an idea about what to expect in this patch, you can check out our summaries for Live Letter 76 and Live Letter 77. These live letters cover the overview for both Patch 6.4 and the upcoming 6.45. Of course, once the patch notes for this patch come out, we will also be talking about it.

That's all the news we have about the upcoming FFXIV 6.45 maintenance. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.