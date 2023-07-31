Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) fans are once again clamoring for answers as Naoki Yoshida, or Yoshi-P, wears yet another cryptic shirt, reigniting rumors about the jobs coming to Dawntrail.

During the recently concluded FFXIV Fan Festival in Las Vegas, FFXIV Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida held a Keynote speech. There, he gave players the first glimpse of the game's next expansion: Dawntrail. Slated for release in the Summer of 2024, Yoshida, or Yoshi-P as fans call him, announced that there will be two new jobs coming to the game. One of them would be a melee DPS, while the other was a magic DPS. Shortly after announcing that, Yoshi-P stated that it was hot in the venue, and as such removed his outside shirt. This revealed another shirt inside, which had the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on them.

We already have Ninja though!??!? pic.twitter.com/klE0aMRWEp — Kaiyoko 💫 (@KaiyokoStar) July 28, 2023

If you're wondering why people are making such a fuss about Yoshi-P's t0shirt, that's because it's rarely just a fashion choice. Players have noticed time and time again that his shirts are always teasers for upcoming classes. Take Red Mage, for example. Prior to the job's release, Yoshi-P wore a shirt with the Scarlet Witch on it. For Dark Knight, it was a shirt with Batman on it. Of course, it's not always that straightforward. For the Samuirai reveal, he wore a shirt with Spider-man on it. His reasoning for this was that the director of Tobey Maguire movies was Sam Raimi, and that Sam, as well as Rai, sounded like Samurai.

Thanks to the shirt reveal rumors about the jobs coming to FFXIV Dawntrail are once again in full force. The common consensus of fans seems to be that the upcoming class is either Corsair or Pirate. This is due to the fact that the Ninja job in FFXIV is the only job to not share its armor type. Dragoon, for example, shares its Maming armor with Reaper. Monk, on the other hand, shares its Striking armor with Samurai. Ninja, with their Scouting armor, is the only job to not have a shared armor with another. This, combined with the Main Character in the Dawntrail trailer looking like a pirate, has led to people believing we would get a Pirate or Corsair class.

As for what the Pirate or Corsair class does, a lot of players seem to think that they will have two weapons. First, they will have their primary weapon, which is likely going to be a sword or cutlass. As for their secondary weapon, it will either be a knife or a pistol. People are leaning on the secondary weapon being a pistol thanks to, well, Pirates.

Others, on the other hand, are interpreting it a different way. A small number of players are saying that the class might be Beastmaster, as the shirt shows animals. Others believe that it might be a character with proficiency in various weapons, like a Black Belt or Weaponsmaster. Finally, there are those who believe that the teaser isn't actually for the Melee DPS, but for the Magic DPS.

There are two rumors when it comes to the new FFXIV magic DPS job. The first is the fact that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles share names with famous Rennaisance artists: Raphael, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Leonardo. This has led some players to believe that the upcoming Magic DPS job might be the Pictomancer. This is a job that Relm Arrowny from Final Fantasy 6 had, which allowed her to draw monsters into existence. This is similar to what Summoner does, except instead of Primals it summons normal monsters.

The second theory is much more straightforward, in that since the turtles are green, the Magic DPS could be Green Mage. Green Mages are a relatively new class to the franchise as a whole. They were mentioned in Final Fantasy 12 and were only added in Final Fantasy Tactics A2. The Green Mage is a support mage, in that they can cast buff spells like Protect, Shell, and Tranq. They could also cast debuff spells like Silence, Sleep, and Blind.

Of course, as of now, these are all just rumors. There are no official announcements yet regarding the classes coming to FFXIV once Dawntrail comes out. There's still a year or so left before the expansion releases, as well as two more FFXIV Fan Fests in the future. We will see more of Yoshi-P's shirt teasers then, and hopefully, it will help shed some light on the matter.

That's all the information we have about the rumors about the jobs coming to FFXIV in Dawntrail thanks to Yoshi-p's shirt. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.