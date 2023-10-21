When they revealed Dawntrail during the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Las Vegas Fanfest 2023, the developers announced that two new jobs were coming to the game. Fans were quick to speculate what the identity of the Magic DPS and Melee DPS jobs were. Those days of speculation are now over, as the latest extended FFXIV Dawntrail teaser revealed the new Melee DPS Job: Viper.

The FFXIV London Fanfest 2023 opened up with an extended teaser for the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail. As the name implies, this teaser shows more than the teaser that they previously showed. This includes a longer look at what each Scion of the Seventh Dawn is doing in Tural. It also showed the continuation of the fight between the Warrior of Light and Tural's leader. The extended fight scene showed the Warrior of Light drawing a second sword and fighting the leader using both. It also showed him connecting the two swords together and fighting with it like Darth Maul from Star Wars.

After the teaser ended, FFXIV Producer Naoki Yoshida walked on stage dressed up as the new melee DPS job, before announcing its name: Viper. Viper, according to Yoshida, is a new job in the Final Fantasy universe, making its debut in FFXIV. He then proceeded to give more details about the new job. Viper is a Dexterity (DEX) based melee job. This means that it shares the same equipment as the Ninja (NIN). Much like the NIN, the Viper uses two weapons, although we don't know yet if it is a single weapon, or a Main Hand and Off Hand type of deal. As the trailer shows, the Viper can also combine the swords into one long weapon

They characterized the Viper as being able to pressure enemies with quick attacks if the swords were separate and use strong, mighty blows if combined. Players can freely switch between the two modes during their rotation. It is currently unknown if this means the Viper has two stances, or if it's just separate rotations. They also showed a short video which shows off the new job.

As for the Magic DPS job, Yoshida mentions that players will have to wait until the FFXIV Fanfest in Japan. He did, however, mention that he gave a hint during the Las Vegas Fanfest. This likely refers to the shirt that Yoshida was wearing then. That means that Pictomancer and Green Mage are still in the running for the possible Magic DPS jobs. Of course, this is just based on rumors. We will have to wait until January to see what the Magic DPS job is.

That's all the information we have about the new Melee DPS job coming to FFXIV in Dawntrail: Viper. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.