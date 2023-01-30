Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) released the details of its Valentione’s Day Event for 2023, including the event dates, as well as the Valentines Glamour that players can get.

FFXIV announced the details of its Valentione’s Day Event: To Thine Own Love Be True. For starters, let’s talk about the event duration. The event starts on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST, and ends on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6:59 AM PST. The event starts in 3 days as of the writing of this article. As always, players do not need to worry about rushing the event, as you have around two weeks to finish it. Not only that, but seasonal events normally only take around an hour to finish. As such, players can quickly finish it and get its rewards.

To start the event, the player must have finished the quest It’s Probably Pirates. Not only that, but they must also be Level 15. After meeting these prerequisites, the player must then head on over to Old Gridania. Once there, the player must head to Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre, where they will find Lisette de Valentione. Her exact location is in the coordinates (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4). Once there, Lisette will give the player the quest Suited for Affection.

After finishing the quest, the player will be able to receive a gear coffer containing this year’s FFXIV Valentines glamour. The glamour is gender specific, so players will receive different glamour pieces depending on their character’s gender.

Other than this glamour, the player can also get the Eat Chocolate emote, as well as the Valentione’s Heart Desk.

That’s all the information we have about the FFXIV Valentione’s Day Valentine’s Event this 2023, as well as the glamour you can get from the event. If you want to learn more about FFXIV’s latest update, you can check out our 6.3 Patch Notes. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.