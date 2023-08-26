The start of Team USA's 99-72 win over New Zealand in Saturday's 2023 FIBA World Cup opener didn't go as the Americans planned. Team USA was trailing until the final minute of the first quarter, and Anthony Edwards committed four turnovers in the first half. It's something that Anthony Edwards understands that the team must rectify when it faces Greece Monday.

“We just came out lackadaisical,” Edwards said, via ESPN. “You got to come out with a little more energy and ready to go.”

New Zealand had a 14-5 lead in the first quarter, taking advantage of sloppy play from Team USA. The Americans were 36.5-point favorites in the first World Cup group-play game. Team USA finally pulled away from New Zealand with a 31-point third quarter.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Edwards was terrific in Team USA's exhibition games. The Minnesota Timberwolves' star outscored the rest of the starting lineup with a 34-point game in their win over Germany. He was limited to 14 points in Saturday's win. Edwards was the team's second-leading scorer. His seven rebounds were the most on the team.

Team USA should beat Greece and roll to the World Cup knockout stage. Greece will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who skipped the World Cup with a knee injury. The United States is favored to win the tournament, looking to rebound from a seventh-place finish during its last World Cup appearance.

Edwards is the best player on the team, but the USA bench has played an important role in exhibition games and Saturday's World Cup opener. Paolo Banchero was the leading scorer, putting up 21 points on eight-of-10 shooting. Austin Reaves had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists, sparking the United States when New Zealand was playing it tough.