We're back for another prediction and pick for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as we continue our coverage of the opening stages of group play. This next game takes place in Group C and will feature the United States facing off against New Zealand to open the action. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our United States-New Zealand prediction and pick.

The United States come into the World Cup after going 9-3 in the FIBA Americas qualifying stages. They finished with a +114 point differential and are coming in as the No. 2 ranked team in the FIBA standings. Sporting a young lineup this year, the United States will hope to bring hope the title again since their last one in 2014. They'll be massive favorites coming into this one.

New Zealand enters group play after an 8-2 record in the qualifying stages and finishing at the top of their bracket. They notched an impressive +237 point differential against opponents and separated themselves as the team to contend with Australia on their side of the tournament. They'll be trying to mount a historic upset against the Americans.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: United States-New Zealand Odds

United States: -36.5 (-115)

New Zealand: -36.5 (-111)

Over: 186.5 (-113)

Under: 186.5 (-113)

How to Watch United States vs. New Zealand

TV: ESPN 2

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET/ 5:40 a.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why United States Will Cover The Spread

The United States come into the FIBA World Cup as the favorites to win the tournament with -140 odds on the betting lines. They sport the highest brand of talent in the tournament and will be rivaled only by teams like Canada, France, and Australia this year. Still, international basketball is about playing as a team and the Americans still have a ways to go before they build that championship chemistry.

Josh Hart will be the oldest player for the United States at 28 years of age. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reeves have had fantastic games during the qualifies and Anthony Edwards will be ready to provide them with some high-flying action around the rim. It'll be important for the United States to spread the floor and move the ball methodically, but their chemistry will come slowly throughout the tournament. Look for them to start slow, but eventually pick it up as they dominate New Zealand on defense.

Why New Zealand Will Cover The Spread

New Zealand has their best run in 2002 when they finished in the top four of the FIBA World Cup, the farthest they have ever gone. This year, they're ranked 26th in the FIBA standings and could have a chance to contend with Greece as the second-best team in Group C. This first game will be monumental task for them as they face off against the United States. They're severely undersized and will have to get creative in finding scoring opportunities.

New Zealand actually finished ahead of Australia in scoring and field goal percentage throughout the qualifying stages. They managed to shoot a best 75.5% from the line and 34.1% behind the arc. If they can hit their threes at a high-rate early, they could pose some problems for the United States to cover 30+ points. Look for New Zealand to come out hot in this one as they try to stun USA early.

Final United States-New Zealand Prediction & Pick

New Zealand played very well during the opening stages and their momentum could translate into a solid performance here. Make no mistake – the United States will still win this game convincingly. However, 36 points to cover is a tall task for the opening of any tournament. This is a game we'd typically sit back and enjoy without betting, but take New Zealand with the points, if anything, as the United States continues to tune-up their play.

Final United States-New Zealand Prediction & Pick: New Zealand +36.5 (-111)