Team USA basketball just wrapped up their five-game exhibition series ahead of the FIBA World Cup with a comeback victory over Germany. Anthony Edwards shined for the United States squad with a 34-point performance, and put the stamp on it with a massive poster dunk over Daniel Theis.

Edwards described the dunk on the Minnesota Timberwolves Twitter account, and gave an in-depth lead up including directions from Team USA coach, Steve Kerr.

“So I got in the middle and Mikal [Bridges] caught it on the left side, and he was dribbling down. I was waiting for him to hit me, just waiting patiently. And he hit me, and I was like, I ain't even take no dribble. I didn't think I was gonna dunk it. But, you know, it happened,” Edwards explained, per the Minnesota Timberwolves.

the dunk heard ‘round the world. pic.twitter.com/PRFb7FIy5c — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 21, 2023

When asked where the play ranked in his career of dunks and highlights, Edwards beamed as he said it was one of his best ever because of how it was set up and launched.

“I would say that's one [in a list of my all-time dunks], because it was no dribble, no like gather. It was kind of like planted, so that was crazy, for sure,” Edwards concluded.

The young Timberwolves star will help lead Team USA into the first FIBA World Cup match against New Zealand on Saturday morning. The tournament takes place in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan over the next few weeks, and the U.S. squad is favored to bring home the gold. They currently hold -140 odds to win it all, and the next closest competitor is sitting far back with France's +850 odds.