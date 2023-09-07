The FIBA World Cup quarterfinal game between Canada and Slovenia saw tempers flare up between two NBA players. Canadian defender Dillon Brooks was tasked with the unenviable task of defending Slovenian star Luka Doncic. Brooks did well against Doncic, playing with a physicality that frustrated Doncic. That physicality rubbed off on the other Canadian players, playing with that same tenacity.

While some might call that grit and hustle, Doncic and Slovenia were not happy with Canada's play. The Dallas Mavericks star went on a small rant during the post-game press conference. Doncic also made the money sign during the game, insinuating that the game was “rigged”. A day after the game, when asked whether he expects the same response from Serbia in the semis, Jordi Fernandez praised Dillon Brooks and the team's defense on the star during the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, per Eurohoops.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do and I don’t care”, said the Spanish coach of the Canadian national team, giving once more full support to Dillon Brooks: ” If they complain, they complain. We have to play our game and we have to keep our composure, so we can control what we can control. I think yesterday we did a great job as a team defensively and especially Dillon put on a defensive clinic and it should be in a FIBA museum at some point”.

Canada's physical defense on Doncic clearly frustrated the star and the entire Slovenian team. Accusations of “rigging” the FIBA World Cup were flung. Doncic's gesture during the game, as well as his questioning comments, fueled these accusations. It certainly didn't help that Canada had an advantage in the free-throw department.

As for Brooks, the Houston Rockets star might be redeeming himself after an embarrassing showing in the playoffs last season. Brooks brough his trademark stingy defense to Canada in the FIBA World Cup. Despite the loss, Doncic himself praised Brooks' tenacious defense.

“I think Dillon played great, he was very physical like he always does. A lot of people don't like him but I respect him for what he does and he does that stuff really well,”