The Dominican Republic national team beat Angola on Tuesday morning by a score of 75-67, officially sweeping Group A and advancing to the second round of the FIBA World Cup. After the game, the entire team got their celebration on, including Karl-Anthony Towns living it up with the Dominican fans.

Karl-Anthony Towns having the time of his life at the #FIBAWC with the Dominican Republic Team 😅🔥pic.twitter.com/sXSNRSnJe7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2023

DOMINICANA! 🇩🇴 Crowd goes WILD as Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with his fellow countrymen as Dominican Republic officially advances to the next round of the #FIBAWC! pic.twitter.com/qJThsgXQt4 — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) August 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is probably an awesome moment for Karl-Anthony Towns, as he most likely didn't expect to join the Dominican Republic squad and subsequently sweep Group A of the FIBA World Cup. Nevertheless, here they are now, and Towns and his teammates will await the rest of the first round to finish and their eventual second round matchup.

This tournament can already be considered a success for the Dominican Republic for a country that is not known for their basketball players. The best part about them beating Angola and sweeping was that Towns was far from their top player on Tuesday.

Towns had 8 points and 2 rebounds on only 4 shot attempts, while Andres Feliz led the Dominican Republic with 17 points. Victor Liz had 13 points to round out the top three scorers, as these three guys were enough to lead the DR passed Angola.

It will be fun to watch the Dominican Republic move onto the second round and be an interesting underdog story for the rest of the tournament. Of course, teams like Canada, USA, and Germany look a lot more talented and will be a tall task for Towns and his team if they were to face off, but that will all remain to be seen until the second round of the FIBA World Cup.