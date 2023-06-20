FIFA 23 is introducing the FIFA Women's World Cup later this month. The Women's World Cup feature will allow players to participate in multiple modes all centered around the tournament. This comes just in time for the real competition, which begins on July 20th.

The Women's World Cup will be a free DLC, similar to how the Qatar 2022 World Cup was available back in November. Let's talk about the new addition and all the modes that come with it.

Australian Forward Sam Kerr will be the cover athlete for the Women's World Cup Title Update.

It's time to head down under The #FIFAWWC comes to #FIFA23 at the end of June 🌏 Learn more: https://t.co/dNLAD3QKbQ pic.twitter.com/f2MvIGYrkG — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 19, 2023

FIFA 23 Women's World Cup – Modes

Kick Off

Play against local friends or the CPU in a standard mode that lets you play in any part of the tournament. You can play at any point in the tournament from the Group Stage to the Final. It's the standard mode that usually accompanies every FIFA game World Cup mode.

Tournaments

Choose and take your nation throughout all the stages of the World Cup, from Group Stage to final. You can choose any of the 32 qualified teams and play for the chance to make it to the finals in Stadium Australia. The tournament can be played co-operatively with local friends. Unlike Kick Off, you can check to see overall tournament stats, standings, and news. You can also adjust and customize your squad throughout the tournament.

Lead Your Country

A mode that allows you to play as an individual star player or created avatar. Want to play as Alex Morgan and help her win her third World Cup? Or would you rather help Sweden be World Champions for the first time in the nation's history? The choice is yours.

FIFA 23's avatar creation suite will let you design your future World Cup Star. The game will offer you multiple base designs which you can then further customize before taking to the field. You can choose their position, attributes, and change their appearance as you make your way to kick off.

FIFA 23 Women's World Cup Release Date

There is currently no confirmed release date for the Women's World Cup, though it will release some time before June ends. You can read more about the new modes in their pitch notes blog. Additionally, you'll likely see the release date somewhere on the FIFA 23 menus some time soon.

Since FIFA 23 is going to be the last EA Sports game with the “FIFA” title, we're curious to see if this will be the last Electronic Arts game with a World Cup Mode. Perhaps we might see a name-change, such as “World Tournament Mode”, but that's all speculation at this point. Until then, we hope you enjoy playing the new mode, which comes soon!

