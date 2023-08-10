After winning the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, the USWNT had quite the surprising performance this time around. First, the US barely made it out of the group stage after winning one game and tying two. Then, in the first round of the knockout stage, Sweden took down the US in penalty kicks. It was certainly not what the USWNT had in mind heading into the World Cup, and it left the team shocked.

“Heartbroken,” USWNT star Sophia Smith said in an Instagram post. “This World Cup was filled with just about every emotion possible, what I’ve learned is more valuable than any experience I’ve ever had. Thank you to those who believed and supported us throughout the tournament, and most importantly to those who still do and never stopped. It wouldn’t be life without moments like this, and I know without a doubt we will be back and hungrier than ever. ❤️.”

In most sports, teams get the chance to go back and try again next year, and the wait after a loss isn't that long. That's not how it goes for the FIFA Women's World Cup. The USWNT doesn't get to go back out and compete in the tournament next year and get a shot to redeem themselves. They have to wait four years. The moment doesn't come around very often and the team will have to sit with this taste in their mouths for a long time. However, some would argue that will help them conquer the moment next time, because they know it will be a long time before it comes around again.