Emi Martinez, the remarkable goalkeeper of Aston Villa, is on a mission to etch his name further into the annals of Argentine football history, reported by GOAL. Already celebrated for his pivotal role in Argentina's triumphs in the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup, Martinez has set his sights on breaking records currently held by legendary goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Despite making his senior international debut relatively late at the age of 28 in June 2021, Martinez has swiftly amassed 33 caps for the national team. His ambition doesn't stop there; he aims to become the first Argentine goalkeeper to achieve a century of appearances, a feat yet to be accomplished by any keeper for the South American nation.

Martinez currently ranks eighth on Argentina's all-time goalkeeper appearance list. He trails behind iconic figures like German Burgos, Sergio Goycochea, and Ubaldo Fillol. At the top of this prestigious list is former Manchester United goalie and current Boca Juniors star, Sergio Romero, who boasts an impressive 96 caps. Martinez, fondly referred to as ‘Chiquito,’ expressed his admiration for Romero's achievements while setting his sights on surpassing his records.

He stated, “I want to reach 100 games and surpass it. Everyone talks about Goyco or Pato, but Chiquito did a great job in the national team. He reached a world final; two Copa America finals. We were unlucky to lose, but he did a great job.”

Emi Martinez also has his eyes set on breaking Argentina’s clean sheet record. With an impressive streak of seven successive shut-outs since the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, he has secured a total of 24 clean sheets. The current record holder is none other than Sergio Romero, who holds the top spot with 47 clean sheets. Martinez's determination and skill make him a formidable force in the world of goalkeeping, and his pursuit of excellence continues to inspire fans and fellow players alike.