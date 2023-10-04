Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has heaped praise on his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi, declaring him the only player in history to ‘complete football', reported by GOAL. Martinez, who played a crucial role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph, expressed his admiration for Messi both on and off the field.

In an interview with TV Publica, Martinez highlighted Messi's exemplary qualities, not just as a footballer but also as a family man. He described Messi as the embodiment of Argentine values, emphasizing his dedication to his family and his unwavering commitment to football. According to Martinez, Messi's ability to balance his professional and personal life sets him apart and makes him a source of pride for the nation.

Martinez further praised Messi's influence, acknowledging him as a global icon and a role model for aspiring players. He emphasized how Messi's achievements, combined with his commitment to his family, make him a truly complete figure in the world of football.

Additionally, Martinez revealed a unique pre-final ritual he followed before the World Cup final against France on December 18, 2022. He shared that he managed to sleep well the night before the final and took a three-hour nap on the day of the match. His pre-game snack consisted of a ham and cheese sandwich accompanied by mate con mate, a traditional South American drink.

What's next for Argentina in the World Cup?

Argentina, as the reigning world champions, will continue their journey on October 12 when they face Paraguay in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying game. As they prepare for their upcoming challenges, Martinez's admiration for Messi reflects the profound impact the legendary player has had on his teammates and the footballing world at large.