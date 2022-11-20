Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Karim Benzema got emotional on Saturday as he confirmed that he won’t be able to suit up for France in the FIFA World Cup due to his latest injury setback.

The Real Madrid star returned to practice on Saturday after recovering from a muscular issue, but he didn’t last long after sustaining another injury in his first full training session. According to reports, he sustained a non-contact left thigh injury that is significant enough to sideline him for the tournament in Qatar.

On Instagram, Benzema shared his heartbreak for being unable to help the team defend their FIFA World Cup title. However, he noted that the best option for him is to leave the team so another player can take his place and really contribute to their goals.

“In my life I never give up but tonight I have to think about the team like I always do so the reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our team to make a great world cup. Thank you for all your messages of support,” Benzema wrote.

It remains to be seen who’ll replace Karim Benzema in the 26-man roster of France, but reports have emerged that Anthony Martial, Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Diaby are among the front-runners to get the call-up. Sure enough, though, it’ll be hard to fill the void left by the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner.

France has been badly bitten by the injury bug in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup. They are already without Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, and they recently lost Christopher Nkuku as well.