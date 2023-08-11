Only a couple of teams remain in contention for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Some powerhouses are gone like the USWNT who were dealt a bad fate in their earliest exit in recent memory. Although, this does not mean that the competition has not been good. Another thriller was decided by Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo in the Spain and Netherlands matchup.

Spain is headed to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal. This was after a tightly contested match that when all the way until the final whistle. Everything seemed so close up until the 80th-minute-goal of Mariona Caldentey. The press for both teams was functional but the Netherlands just ran out of gas to defend the Spaniards. An equalizer brought life to the crowd as Stefanie van der Gragt notched a goal in the 91st minute of the match.

Everyone thought that the game would get dragged all the way to penalty kicks. But, Salma Paralluelo did not allow her nation to get disappointed and go through a roller coaster of emotions. She sent the ball to the back of the end of the net just like Andres Iniesta. Fans went wild with their reactions to the 111th-minute Golazo.

“ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE WATCHING 19-YEAR-OLD SALMA PARALLUELO SENDING DUTCH DEFENDERS BACK TO THE LOW COUNTRY WITH SOME CATALAN SAUCE BEFORE FINISHING WITH APLOMB,” an account wrote after the emotional goal of the FC Barcelona prodigy.

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE WATCHING 19-YEAR-OLD SALMA PARALLUELO 🇪🇸 SENDING DUTCH DEFENDERS BACK TO THE LOW COUNTRY WITH SOME CATALAN SAUCE BEFORE FINISHING WITH APLOMB. pic.twitter.com/tQazaYG9Bo — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“19-YEAR-OLD PLAYER SALMA PARALLUELO HAS JUST HIT THEIR FIRST GOAL FOR THE WIN WITH SPAIN,” another part of the Spanish faithful tweeted.