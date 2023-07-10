UFC 290 was arguably the fight card of the year as it had some of the best fights of 2023. We saw the reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski retain his featherweight championship meanwhile, we saw the men's flyweight championship change hands as the UFC crowned a new champion and his name is Alexandre Pantoja.
The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked event with the main being a fight in the women's bantamweight division with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm (15-6) taking on surging newcomer Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are gunning for a title fight in the wide-open bantamweight division and a win here certainly will put their name in the mix for the vacant bantamweight title.
In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division between two action-packed fighters looking to keep climbing the middleweight rankings, Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. There are some veterans, some Contender Series alumni, and newcomers altogether in this weekend's fight night event. With that said, let's dig deeper and look at some fighters you may not know but need to know ahead of this weekend's UFC Vegas 77 fight card.
Azat Maksum
Azat Maksum is a name that MMA fans should keep an eye on ahead of his fight against Tyson Nam at UFC Vegas 77. Maksum is an undefeated prospect making his UFC debut, and he is currently a -400 betting favorite against the veteran Nam. Maksum has a professional record of 16-0, with 11 of his 16 of his wins coming by way of stoppage, including 5 knockouts and 6 submissions. He is the first-ranked professional men's flyweight in Asia Central and Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has been producing great UFC talent lately and Maksum just adds to the talented group of fighters.
Maksum is a well-rounded fighter with a strong grappling background. He has shown excellent grappling skills, with a variety of different submissions in his six victories via tapout. . He is also a competent striker, with good power in his hands and the ability to finish fights with his striking. Maksum has a high finishing rate, which shows his ability to end fights early and decisively.
Viktoriya Dudakova
Viktoriya Dudakova is an undefeated professional fighter fighting out of Russia and fights in the strawweight division. She is currently the number three strawweight prospect from Russia and will be looking to make a statement in her octagon debut when she takes on Istela Nunes.
Dudakova got signed off the Contender Series like most fighters on this fight card in which she dominated en route to this octagon debut on Saturday night. She is a well-rounded prospect with a professional record of 6-0, with 4 wins by submission and 1 by knockout finishing most of her opponents.
This is a future champ
She fought on August on Contender Series, her name is Viktoriya Dudakova, she is russian, she is 24 years old and she is 6-0 and a strawweight
Mayra Bueno Silva
Mayra Bueno Silva has been making waves in the women's bantamweight division and she gets her stiffest competition to date when she takes on former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in her first ever main event fight. Silva is a well-rounded fighter with a professional record of 10-2-1, with 7 wins by submission and 1 by knockout.
