Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a huge third-round TKO victory against the former Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez. He absolutely dominated Rodriguez from the start until the referee waved off the fight as he was raining down vicious ground and pound.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez🔥 Greatest Featherweight Of All Time💯pic.twitter.com/JFZj98X6Sr — 🔥 (@FireMMAVid) July 10, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has now run through the best of the featherweight division and it is hard to argue that anyone can beat him in his weight class as he is now 13-0 at 145 pounds since stepping foot inside the octagon. His only loss since being signed to the UFC has been a very closely contested fight between Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship that many believed he won against one of the best fighters in the world.

Even with all that Alexander Volkanovski has accomplished in his UFC career, he is still not getting the respect that he deserves. He is somehow only number two in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings behind Jon “Bones” Jones. While Jones has been historically one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC, Volkanovski is certainly right there with him.

Alexander Volkanovski should be considered the pound-for-pound greatest fighter on planet Earth over the aforementioned Jon Jones. We know all that Jones has accomplished with the most title defenses in UFC's light heavyweight history and then becoming a two-division champion when he claimed the heavyweight champion but Volkanovski has looked even more dominant than Jones during his reign as champion.

Alexander Volkanovski during his run at being the featherweight GOAT has dominated each and every opponent that was thrown his way. That includes beating two of the former featherweight GOATs in Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, beating Holloway not once, not twice, but three times with the third time being the most dominant one of them all. He hasn't been in a fight where he hasn't looked dominant in his UFC featherweight career, something that can't be said about Jon Jones during his reign as the light heavyweight champion.

Jones looked rather pedestrian in his last two fights before his long hiatus as he moved up to the heavyweight division. He won extremely close decisions against Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos in his last two fights at light heavyweight. Many believed he lost both of those fights which hasn't happened during Volkanovski's run in the featherweight division. There was never a consensus among the fight fans that Volkanovski has lost any of the decisions that he won.

On this day 2020, Jon Jones (@JonnyBones) defeated Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) via a unanimous decision at UFC247. A year on, who do you think won the fight? #UFC — Orbital MMA (@OrbitalMMA) February 8, 2021

Volkanovski's latest masterpiece at UFC 290 was a dominant performance against Yair Rodriguez, which solidified his position as the featherweight king. He has been on a tear since joining the UFC in 2016, and his six straight title defenses have been nothing short of impressive. Volkanovski has defeated some of the best fighters in the featherweight division, including Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, and Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski's skill set is unmatched in the featherweight division. He has a well-rounded game, with excellent striking, grappling, and wrestling skills. He is also known for his cardio and conditioning, which allows him to maintain a high pace throughout the fight which makes him unbeatable at 145 pounds.

Another factor that sets Alexander Volkanovski apart from Jones is his consistency. Volkanovski has been active in the UFC and has fought some of the best fighters in his division. He has also been able to maintain his dominance over the years, which is a testament to his skill and work ethic. Volkanovski will be needing surgery on his arm which will take him out of commission for 6-8 weeks but is looking to get in there at least one more time before the year is over.