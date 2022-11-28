Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

In a rather disappointing turn of events, a youth game played at MetLife Stadium after the Week 12 showdown between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears ended in big fight between parents, players and coaches.

Youth games are supposed to promote camaraderie while exposing kids to better competition, but that was not the case as tempers flared in the said contest. Connor Hughes of SNY TV witnessed the incident and detailed that things began when two parents started fighting in the stands. It then escalated to the young players going at each other on the field.

“Now the coaches are going at it. Security had to separate everyone. Teams taken off the field as middle school kids and their coaches are MF-ing each other on their way out. Pathetic,” Hughes further reported, expressing his shock and disappointment to what went down after the Jets-Bears meeting.

There’s no video of the said incident, but it has definitely put a damper on the supposed joyous day for New York fans after the Jets’ win.

Mike White led the Jets to a brilliant 31-10 victory over the Justin Fields-less Chicago franchise, recording unarguably their best game of the campaign so far.

It remains to be seen how the MetLife Stadium will address the latest controversy. Nonetheless, it’s certainly not a good look for them and youth football. Hopefully, though, it gets addressed soon and real preventive measures are put in place in order for such ugly incidents to be avoided.