Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

New York Jets quarterback Mike White just proved that head coach Robert Saleh was right to start him against the Chicago Bears. Not only did he lead the team to victory, but he also made history with a feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or any other QB ever achieved.

In his first start of the season as the Jets benched Zach Wilson, White went 22-of-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with 10 different wide receivers in the game, allowing New York to diversify their attack in the air en route to the 31-10 win.

With White leading the way, the Jets gained 467 total yards, which is their best mark this 2022. It also came a week after they gained only 103 yards against the New England Patriots.

In the process, White also became the first QB in NFL history to have multiple games with at least 75 percent pass completion, 300 yards and three touchdowns within his first four career starts. To recall in his first start with the Jets in 2021, he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns on 82.2 percent (37-of-45) pass completion.

The Jets definitely played their best and most cohesive game of the season with Mike White as QB1, and that will definitely strengthen his case to take the job from Wilson who has struggled to connect with his teammates–both on offense and defense.

It remains to be seen what the Jets will do, but it’s hard not to like what they’ve seen from White considering that it’s a nearly flawless game from him.