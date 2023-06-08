According to various sources, a Final Fantasy 9 remake “is real” and “is currently in development.” Players can also see what it could look like.

This news comes courtesy of Insider Gaming, who in their article mentioned that Jeff Grub talked about the remake on his podcast.

Most of the Square Enix games [from the Nvidia leak in early 2023] have been confirmed or even came out by now except for Final Fantasy IX Remake and Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster. I will say I heard very recently once again Final Fantasy IX Remake is real. That is real and happening.

Grubb also mentioned that the remake will retain the classic turn-based combat that the original had. This is something that other sources have claimed as well.

Additionally, Gematsu mentioned in their own article that they “understand that an actual Final Fantasy IX remake by Square Enix is currently in development.” Interestingly, however, the article isn't actually about the remake itself, but instead about the Final Fantasy 9 Memoria Project.

This project has been ongoing for a few years now and is basically a modern reimagining of the legendary game. This project is what the team believes the game would look like “if it was remade with modern graphical capabilities.” The “passion project led by a team of professional developers and artists” recently revealed a full 25-minute gameplay demo of what the game could look like. This demo, which was made in Unreal Engine 5, shows off the game's world with updated graphics. They also showed off some exploration gameplay.

Sadly, as beautiful as the demo looks, players will not be able to play it. According to the team, “FFIX: MP is a proof of concept and is not meant to be viewed as a playable product.” We can only pray and hope that, once the Final Fantasy 9 remake does come out, it will look just as beautiful as this one.

As always, take this information with a grain of salt. Until Square Enix officially announces the existence of the remake, do not treat these rumors as fact.

That's all the information we have about the possible Final Fantasy 9 remake, as well as the rumors surrounding it. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.