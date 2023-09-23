The nomination period has come to an end for the Scholars and the finalists for the inaugural event have finally been released. Voting is now open for each of the eleven categories, voters can cast their votes every day until November 20th. If you wish to vote, you can do so here: https://scholarsawards.com/. For students and fans wanting to attend the inaugural event at Resorts World Las Vegas, you can register your interest here: https://esports.eventscase.com/EN/TheScholarsAwards.
Schedule of events for The Scholars:
- September 21st – Finalist reveal & voting opens
- November 20th – Voting closes
- November 27th – Collegiate Gaming Mixer
- November 28th – PWR UP Collegiate Gaming Summit
- November 28th – Scholars ceremony
The full list of finalists for the Scholars are:
Collegiate Program of the Year
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Texas at Austin
- UC San Diego
- University of California Berkeley
- University of Michigan
- Maryville University
- St. Clair College
- Boise State University
- University of St. Thomas
- PACE University
- Fisher College
- Illinois State University
- University of Hawaii
Conference of the Year
- NECC
- National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE)
- Mountain West Conference
- College CoD
- College Carball Association
- College League of Legends
- Unified Midwest Esports Conference
Program Director of the Year
- Mike Aguilar, University of Oklahoma
- Chris “Doc” Haskell, Boise State University
- Travis Yang, Wichita State University
- Sergio Brack, University of Maryland
- Daniel Clerke, Maryville University
- Cody (evolve), Northwood University Blue
- Jono Eaton, Ferris State University
- Jesse Bodony, Pace University
- Christine Fan, MSI
Club of the Year
- Illini Esports – University of Illinois
- Triton Gaming – UCSD
- Boise State University
- Niner Esports at UNC Charlotte
- UArizona Wildcat Gaming Club
- Coog Esports – University of Houston
- CU Gaming – University of Colorado
- Gator Gaming – University of Florida
- Sooners Esports – OU
Collegiate Player of the Year presented by GamerTech®
- Emiliano Flores (Durtho), Boise State
- Furbsa, Northwood Esports
- Ian Perfit, Boise State
- Joseph Paci, Boise State
- Preston Ferrante, Boise State
- Spencer Pugg Moorez, Detonate
- John Rinella, Boise State
- Ali Salahedin
Tournament Organizer
- Boise State University
- College Carball Association
- College CoD
- Cxmmunity Gaming Co.
- NACE
- NECC
- Red Bull Campus Clutch
- CECC
Team of the Year
- Boise State Overwatch
- Niner Esports iRacing
- Northwood University Call of Duty
- University of St. Thomas League of Legends
- Maryville University
- Utah – PAC U
- Winthrop University
- Fisher College
- Illinois State
Commercial Partner of the Year
- EsportsGear
- MSI
- Red bull
- Esports Foundry
- Chipotle
- McDonald’s
- XBOX
- Rockstar Energy
- AMD
Collegiate Student Leader of the Year
- Alex Niall, University of Houston Graduate
- Bryce Dudenhoeffer, Missouri Western State University
- Jorge Sanchez, University of North Carolina
- Aden Frosch, Northwood University
- Arthur Nagels, Pace University
- Emiliano Flores, Boise
- Jonathan Foraker, Boise State
- Kyle Wilkowski, Ferris State University
- Logan Lewis, the University of Akron
- Nikita Shane
- AJ Taylor, University of Ilinois
Institution of the Year
- Boise State University
- Ferris State University
- Illinois Wesleyan University
- University of Southern California
- University of Central Florida
- UC-Irvine
- Northwood University
- University of St. Thomas
LAN of the Year
- Boost on the Beach
- CECC Texas 2023
- College CoD 2023 Championship LAN
- Collegiate Rocket League 2023 – World Championship
- NACE Starleague Spring Grand Finals 2023
- Niner Esports Union LAN Party
The Scholars is a landmark night for collegiate gaming and esports. The event founded by the Esports Awards is designed to celebrate and empower students and professionals alike across all facets of competitive gaming. “These events represent our commitment to embracing the future of esports. It brings me immense joy to be a part of elevating collegiate esports as we focus on nurturing the next generation of players.” – Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards.
Buy your tickets now to be there and witness a historic night for all of collegiate gaming.
For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.