The nomination period has come to an end for the Scholars and the finalists for the inaugural event have finally been released. Voting is now open for each of the eleven categories, voters can cast their votes every day until November 20th. If you wish to vote, you can do so here: https://scholarsawards.com/. For students and fans wanting to attend the inaugural event at Resorts World Las Vegas, you can register your interest here: https://esports.eventscase.com/EN/TheScholarsAwards.

Schedule of events for The Scholars:

September 21st – Finalist reveal & voting opens

November 20th – Voting closes

November 27th – Collegiate Gaming Mixer

November 28th – PWR UP Collegiate Gaming Summit

November 28th – Scholars ceremony

The full list of finalists for the Scholars are:

Collegiate Program of the Year

University of Oklahoma

University of Texas at Austin

UC San Diego

University of California Berkeley

University of Michigan

Maryville University

St. Clair College

Boise State University

University of St. Thomas

PACE University

Fisher College

Illinois State University

University of Hawaii

Conference of the Year

NECC

National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE)

Mountain West Conference

College CoD

College Carball Association

College League of Legends

Unified Midwest Esports Conference

Program Director of the Year

Mike Aguilar, University of Oklahoma

Chris “Doc” Haskell, Boise State University

Travis Yang, Wichita State University

Sergio Brack, University of Maryland

Daniel Clerke, Maryville University

Cody (evolve), Northwood University Blue

Jono Eaton, Ferris State University

Jesse Bodony, Pace University

Christine Fan, MSI

Club of the Year

Illini Esports – University of Illinois

Triton Gaming – UCSD

Boise State University

Niner Esports at UNC Charlotte

UArizona Wildcat Gaming Club

Coog Esports – University of Houston

CU Gaming – University of Colorado

Gator Gaming – University of Florida

Sooners Esports – OU

Collegiate Player of the Year presented by GamerTech®

Emiliano Flores (Durtho), Boise State

Furbsa, Northwood Esports

Ian Perfit, Boise State

Joseph Paci, Boise State

Preston Ferrante, Boise State

Spencer Pugg Moorez, Detonate

John Rinella, Boise State

Ali Salahedin

Tournament Organizer

Boise State University

College Carball Association

College CoD

Cxmmunity Gaming Co.

NACE

NECC

Red Bull Campus Clutch

CECC

Team of the Year

Boise State Overwatch

Niner Esports iRacing

Northwood University Call of Duty

University of St. Thomas League of Legends

Maryville University

Utah – PAC U

Winthrop University

Fisher College

Illinois State

Commercial Partner of the Year

EsportsGear

MSI

Red bull

Esports Foundry

Chipotle

McDonald’s

XBOX

Rockstar Energy

AMD

Collegiate Student Leader of the Year

Alex Niall, University of Houston Graduate

Bryce Dudenhoeffer, Missouri Western State University

Jorge Sanchez, University of North Carolina

Aden Frosch, Northwood University

Arthur Nagels, Pace University

Emiliano Flores, Boise

Jonathan Foraker, Boise State

Kyle Wilkowski, Ferris State University

Logan Lewis, the University of Akron

Nikita Shane

AJ Taylor, University of Ilinois

Institution of the Year

Boise State University

Ferris State University

Illinois Wesleyan University

University of Southern California

University of Central Florida

UC-Irvine

Northwood University

University of St. Thomas

LAN of the Year

Boost on the Beach

CECC Texas 2023

College CoD 2023 Championship LAN

Collegiate Rocket League 2023 – World Championship

NACE Starleague Spring Grand Finals 2023

Niner Esports Union LAN Party

The Scholars is a landmark night for collegiate gaming and esports. The event founded by the Esports Awards is designed to celebrate and empower students and professionals alike across all facets of competitive gaming. “These events represent our commitment to embracing the future of esports. It brings me immense joy to be a part of elevating collegiate esports as we focus on nurturing the next generation of players.” – Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards.

Buy your tickets now to be there and witness a historic night for all of collegiate gaming.

For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.