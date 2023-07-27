New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton got a lot of attention on Thursday for his comments claiming that Nathaniel Hackett might have done “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” with the Broncos in the 2022 season, and former Broncos offensive lineman and good friend of Hackett Billy Turner took to his Instagram story to respond to Payton's comments.

“Seems like someone started training camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he's in for this season. F***ing bum. #BountyGate #childish” Billy Turner said on his Instagram story, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com.

Former Broncos OL Billy Turner, longtime friend of Nathaniel Hackett, fires back at Sean Payton in his IG story … pic.twitter.com/sxv0ISArx0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 27, 2023

Sean Payton has been in the NFL for a long time, and he is trying to resurrect Russell Wilson's career with the Broncos. His comments will undoubtedly come up again when the Broncos host Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets in Week 5 of the upcoming season.

Turner had two stints with the Broncos. He was there in 2017 and 2018, then went to the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 with Hackett. He went to Denver with Hackett in 2022, and it was obviously a disappointing season. Now, he is a member of the Jets with Hackett. Given Turner's connections to Hackett, it is not surprising to see him defending his friend.

Hackett will try to rebound as the offensive coordinator for Aaron Rodgers once again with the Jets this time around.

It will be intriguing to see how both the Broncos and the Jets do this season. Many have high expectations for the Jets, while some are unsure about the Broncos. Only time will tell how they do.